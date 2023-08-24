North Olmsted pinball shop roof collapses during Wednesday night storm

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The roof of a North Olmsted building collapsed late Wednesday during the heavy rain.

Police say the call for a collapsed roof came in just before midnight in the 27000 block of Butternut Ridge Road.

The Pinball Shoppe is believed to have collapsed due to flooding on the roof, police say.

No injuries were reported by police.

