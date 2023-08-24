2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Owners of Hinckley ice cream shop cede operations to nonprofit for adults with disabilities

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - Z’s Cream & Bean hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to mark its shift in operations to Medina Creative Housing.

“What we’re celebrating today is a first for me and is a first for our organization,” said CEO Dianne DePasquale-Hagerty.

The ice cream shop was originally run by Larry and Mary Ann Zirker for over a decade.

When it came time to search for a successor, they found Creative Housing.

Medina Creative Housing provides a wide palette of services to those with disabilities, including housing and work opportunities.

After years of research, the Zirkers passed their business operations to the nonprofit.

“They thought that we were worthy, and to receive that gift was a precious moment,” said MCH vice president Ed Stevens.

Among those present at the ceremony were those who participated in Creative Housings’ services, such as Dylan Goodman and Kelly Foote, who work at a coffee shop as part of the program.

“I’m so excited to be here, I’m going to cry happy tears,” said Foote.

“It’s an honor, it’s heartwarming. I’m very happy to be a part of this community,” Goodman added.

While members of Creative Housing are excited at the possibility of working at the ice cream shop in the future, the new owners remain eternally grateful at the Zirkers’ act of kindness.

“I have a chill running up my spine because of this moment,” Stevens said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Parma school destroyed by arson to reopen Sept. 5
Parma school destroyed by arson to reopen Sept. 5
Man dumps oil, paint and trash on North Olmsted patio
North Olmsted police arrest man accused of dumping oil, paint, and trash on patio
Hinckley ice cream shop donates to nonprofit
Hinckley ice cream shop donates to nonprofit
Happy birthday!
Hudson woman celebrates 105th birthday!