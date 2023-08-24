Owners of Hinckley ice cream shop cede operations to nonprofit for adults with disabilities

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - Z’s Cream & Bean hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to mark its shift in operations to Medina Creative Housing.

“What we’re celebrating today is a first for me and is a first for our organization,” said CEO Dianne DePasquale-Hagerty.

The ice cream shop was originally run by Larry and Mary Ann Zirker for over a decade.

When it came time to search for a successor, they found Creative Housing.

Medina Creative Housing provides a wide palette of services to those with disabilities, including housing and work opportunities.

After years of research, the Zirkers passed their business operations to the nonprofit.

“They thought that we were worthy, and to receive that gift was a precious moment,” said MCH vice president Ed Stevens.

Among those present at the ceremony were those who participated in Creative Housings’ services, such as Dylan Goodman and Kelly Foote, who work at a coffee shop as part of the program.

“I’m so excited to be here, I’m going to cry happy tears,” said Foote.

“It’s an honor, it’s heartwarming. I’m very happy to be a part of this community,” Goodman added.

While members of Creative Housing are excited at the possibility of working at the ice cream shop in the future, the new owners remain eternally grateful at the Zirkers’ act of kindness.

“I have a chill running up my spine because of this moment,” Stevens said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.