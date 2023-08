CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of FirstEnergy customers are without power in Northeast Ohio due to severe storms that hit the area Wednesday.

CUYAHOGA (OH) 3,688

ERIE (OH) 2,582

HURON (OH)74

LORAIN (OH) 10,863

Check the FirstEnergy website for the latest outage information.

