Teen wanted by Cleveland police after deadly Kia crash arrested by US Marshals

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service says a 16-year-old boy is behind bars for a deadly crash involving a stolen Kia.

According to a news release, authorities arrested the teen driver Thursday morning at a Minnie Avenue home in Cleveland.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 hurt, 1 killed in car crash in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

Marshals say the crash happened July 10 in the the area of East 78th Street and Union Avenue in the Slavic Village.

The teen crashed the stolen Kia into another vehicle, according to the release, before hitting a utility pole, nearly splitting the Kia in two.

One of the occupants of the other car died from his injuries, Marshals say.

Authorities also recovered a gun outside the Kia.

The teen is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide; his name was not released.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

