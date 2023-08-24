Teen wanted by Cleveland police after deadly Kia crash arrested by US Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service says a 16-year-old boy is behind bars for a deadly crash involving a stolen Kia.

According to a news release, authorities arrested the teen driver Thursday morning at a Minnie Avenue home in Cleveland.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 hurt, 1 killed in car crash in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

Marshals say the crash happened July 10 in the the area of East 78th Street and Union Avenue in the Slavic Village.

The teen crashed the stolen Kia into another vehicle, according to the release, before hitting a utility pole, nearly splitting the Kia in two.

One of the occupants of the other car died from his injuries, Marshals say.

Authorities also recovered a gun outside the Kia.

The teen is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide; his name was not released.

“The juvenile involved in this incident was out at 3 a.m., driving in a stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed, which lead to a senseless death. We are committed to working with our partners to pursue and arrest those violent offenders causing reckless crimes in our community.”

