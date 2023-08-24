Wanted: Cleveland man, labeled sexually violent predator, on the run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a Cleveland man on the run from a 2013 charge for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Jose Vazquez failed to show for his arraignment on the charge of gross sexual imposition.

Court records show the victim in this case was 13 years-old at the time of the attack.

In 2015, Vazquez was labeled a sexually violent predator by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

Vazquez also has prior arrests, and served time in jail, for multiple cases including abduction, gross sexual imposition, domestic violence and drug possession.

He is described as 5′6″ and approximately 180 pounds and was last known to be staying in the 2300 block of Meyer Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Vazquez’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

