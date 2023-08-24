2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Water main break triggers closure of Parma intersection

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma city officials are warning drivers of a water main break that is causing closures to a busy intersection.

One lane of Snow and State roads are shut down each way as crews work to repair the main.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Stick with 19 News for the latest First Alert Traffic updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Parma drivers stranded in cars rescued from flash flood (Parma Fire Department)
Parma drivers stranded in cars rescued from flash flood
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Heavy rains flood I-90 in Cuyahoga County
Heavy rains flood I-90 in Cuyahoga County
I-90 in Cleveland shut down from flooding
I-90 in Cleveland temporarily shut down from flooding