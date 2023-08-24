Water main break triggers closure of Parma intersection
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma city officials are warning drivers of a water main break that is causing closures to a busy intersection.
One lane of Snow and State roads are shut down each way as crews work to repair the main.
People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.
Stick with 19 News for the latest First Alert Traffic updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.