What one Northeast Ohio school district is doing to prevent school shootings

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - School is back in session, and so are plans to protect the students.

Kids bringing weapons into school buildings has become too common nationwide.

After a student brought a gun and ammunition into West Geauga High School this past April, district officials added additional school safety officers.

“Being a part of that school community. Being at after-school activities, dances, band, all of those things and I think really building that relationship, is more important than just having a metal detector or some other device,” said Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young.

“Not only am I there to protect them, and the faculty, but I will have time also to read books to them to garner their trust and also have fun. I’m a mother and my mother and three kids,” said Karen Sweet, a West Geauga Local Schools, school safety officer.

“Getting that phone call about somebody bringing a gun to the school scared the crap out of me,” said Ashleigh Chambers, a West Geauga Local Schools parent.

Chief Young added they are also still discussing other ideas one improving school safety.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.