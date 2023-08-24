Willowick apartment building parking garage collapses

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking deck of the East Tower of The Shoregate Towers apartments collapsed Wednesday night.

The collapse happened around 8 p.m.

Two people were rescued from a vehicle inside the garage and taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to Willowick Fire Chief Bill Malovrh.

A third person managed to crawl out of that damaged car on their own.

15-20 vehicles inside the garage were damaged.

On Thursday morning, firefighters were letting owners of the undamaged vehicles leave the parking garage, but only under their supervision.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time and officials are investigating if the severe weather played a role.

