Willowick apartment building parking garage collapses
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking deck of the East Tower of The Shoregate Towers apartments in Willowick collapsed Wednesday night.
The collapse happened at around 8 p.m.
Three people were taken to area hospitals, according to first responders at the scene.
Two of those people were rescued from a vehicle.
First responders are still searching the garage for other possible victims.
The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
