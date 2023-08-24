WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking deck of the East Tower of The Shoregate Towers apartments in Willowick collapsed Wednesday night.

The collapse happened at around 8 p.m.

Three people were taken to area hospitals, according to first responders at the scene.

Two of those people were rescued from a vehicle.

First responders are still searching the garage for other possible victims.

Willowick apartment building parking garage collapses (WOIO)

Willowick apartment building parking garage collapses (WOIO)

Willowick apartment building parking garage collapses (WOIO)

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.