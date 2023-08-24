2 Strong 4 Bullies
Willowick apartment building parking garage collapses

By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking deck of the East Tower of The Shoregate Towers apartments in Willowick collapsed Wednesday night.

The collapse happened at around 8 p.m.

Three people were taken to area hospitals, according to first responders at the scene.

Two of those people were rescued from a vehicle.

First responders are still searching the garage for other possible victims.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

