2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Abandoned children found with note rescued near U.S.-Mexico border, authorities say

Texas officials said two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande on Wednesday.
Texas officials said two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande on Wednesday.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande this week.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez shared photos of the children on Wednesday.

According to Olivarez, the two children from Mexico, ages 4 and 7, were found with a note that gave the name and address of someone in Alabama.

The children were given to border patrol agents.

DPS officials said they’ve recovered four unaccompanied children over the last 24 hours in Eagle Pass.

The team said it also has rescued over 900 children from human smuggling, trafficking or being abandoned since they started Operation Lone Star.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

A car is seen driving through a flooded road in Toledo, Ohio.
Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas
Man wanted in Cleveland Family Dollar robbery, police say
Man wanted in Cleveland Family Dollar robbery, police say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan who was born earlier this...
‘We are heartbroken’: Children’s zoo announces passing of baby orangutan