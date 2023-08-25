2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Body pulled from ocean confirmed as recent high school graduate who was fishing for lobster

A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.
A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.(Gouldsboro Fire / Rescue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The identification of a body pulled from the ocean this week confirmed the worst fears of many in the community following the discovery of an empty lobster boat belonging to a recent high school graduate from Maine.

Tylar Michaud, 18, of Steuben, went missing on July 21 after he went out to tend his lobster traps near Petit Manan Island. A massive search was launched after his boat was discovered empty.

The state medical examiner’s office on Thursday positively identified a body recovered earlier in the week as Michaud, said Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

“I’m grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support that followed Tylar’s disappearance. The efforts of all who joined in the difficult search were unprecedented. Many agencies and individuals devoted countless hours to this search. It speaks volumes about the profound impact a loss like this can have,” Keliher said in a statement Friday.

Michaud was lost at sea less than two months after graduating from Sumner Memorial High School. He planned to use proceeds from lobster fishing to pay for classes this fall at Maine Maritime Academy.

The body was discovered in waters off Addison by another lobsterman on Monday, a day after several hundred people attended a memorial service at the high school.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Hudson family says tornado sirens saved their lives
Hudson family says tornado sirens saved their lives
Uniontown police: 5 family members, including 3 children, dead in murder-suicide
Uniontown police: 5 family members, including 3 children, dead in murder-suicide
Video shows Cleveland driver crash car into home while mom, baby are inside
Video shows Cleveland driver crash car into home while mom, baby are inside
Cleveland driver crashes car into home while mom, baby are inside
Video: Cleveland driver crashes car into home while mom, baby are inside
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Texas ban on gender-affirming health care for minors blocked, Missouri ban allowed to take effect