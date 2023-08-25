Cleveland first responders treat snake with oxygen following house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland first responders came to the rescue of a snake Friday afternoon as firefighters battled a house fire.

The fire department says the house fire happened after 4 p.m. at an East 168th Street home.

At least two adults are displaced, and Red Cross is helping them.

Four cats died in the fire, and EMS crews treated one snake with oxygen.

Firefighters say the fire’s cause is accidental. Damages are estimated at $150,000.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.