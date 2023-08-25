2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland first responders treat snake with oxygen following house fire(Source: Cleveland Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland first responders came to the rescue of a snake Friday afternoon as firefighters battled a house fire.

The fire department says the house fire happened after 4 p.m. at an East 168th Street home.

At least two adults are displaced, and Red Cross is helping them.

Four cats died in the fire, and EMS crews treated one snake with oxygen.

Firefighters say the fire’s cause is accidental. Damages are estimated at $150,000.

