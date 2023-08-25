2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man shot while walking out of his home, police search for suspect

CPD search for shooting suspect
CPD search for shooting suspect(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect after a victim was shot by an unknown man.

According to police, on Saturday around 3:20 a.m. the victim walked out of his home in the West 47th Street and Carlos Avenue area when he noticed the suspect coming towards him.

On Saturday August 19th 2023 at around 3:20 am, a male walked out of his home in the W.47th Street & Carlos Avenue area...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Friday, August 25, 2023

Police said the man walked past the victim and shot him in the ankle.

The victim told police that he did not know the shooter or the motive behind the crime.

According to police, the victim is 20 to 30 years old, wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt covering his head with curls coming out of it and light colored pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to Detective Gonzalez at 216-623-2742.

