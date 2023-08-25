Cleveland police: Can you ID this tool thief?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify a suspect that stole a van containing around $10,000 worth of tools and ladders.

According to police, around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday a white 2006 Ford Econoline E250 containing the tools was stolen from the 1800 block of West 58th Street.

CPD search for tool thief (Source: Cleveland Police)

There were seven ladders in and on the van, according to police, a paint sprayer and numerous power and hand tools.

Police said video surveillance shows three men walking southbound on West 58th and then turn around and come back.

The van pulled out of the driveway and drove northbound toward Franklin Boulevard, according to police.

Police said they recognize that the suspects cannot be identified by the photos, but asks anyone with information or other surveillance to reach out to Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

