2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Deadline to file claim in Facebook’s data privacy settlement is Friday

FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Facebook...
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump's personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time is running out for eligible Facebook users to file a claim in a data privacy settlement.

Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed to pay $725 million in December to settle a host of privacy-related class action lawsuits.

The lawsuits alleged third parties had access to private user information.

Eligible users have until the Aug. 25 deadline to file a claim.

In order to be eligible, Facebook users must have had an account at any point between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022.

The amount users could receive in a payment will depend on how long the account was held and how many users file a claim.

Administrative, legal and court costs will also be deducted from the overall settlement fund.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Former residents of a youth center demand federal investigation into abuse claims
FILE - The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are...
Maui officials release names of hundreds of people unaccounted for after Lahaina fire
This photo provided by the Allegheny County, Pa., Police Department shows a brown-and-white...
A woman abandoned her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before flying to a resort, officials say
The National Weather Service said parts of the U.S. are experiencing a potentially dangerous...
Dangerous heat wave threatens Midwest, Gulf Coast