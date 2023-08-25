Deputies: Lorain County man nearly falls victim to scammer who traveled cross-country for $26K

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says a 20-year-old student from California traveled across the country to try to scam a Huntington Township man out of $26,000.

On August 22, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a home on Bursley Road in Huntington Township to respond to a fraud complaint.

There they found Jerry Brietkrenz and his daughter-in-law who said they spoke to someone of the phone and were discussing a money transaction.

“She overheard him on the phone speaking to someone who indicated they were with the IRS. They were giving him instructions to put $26,000 into a cardboard box, wrap it in Christmas wrapping paper and stand by for further instructions,” said Sheriff Lieutenant Robert Vansant.

The sheriff’s office advised Brietkrenz to follow the caller’s instructions, including the box wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper.

This way, the sheriff’s could set up a sting operation with the Detective Bureau.

“We had word that they were going to do the pick-up around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. So we set up in the area,” Lieutenant Vansant said.

A red Toyota arrived at the house on Bursley Road around 10:30 a.m. That is when police found Tsz Chun Xie in the back seat.

When police took Xie into custody, they learned that he is originially from Hong Kong and is in the United States under a student VISA.

Xie admitted to being involved in about six other similar scams across the country.

“He indicated to us that he met someone through an app in California where he traveled from. He was instructed to pick up this package and they would give him a portion of it,” said Lieutenant Vansant.

Xie has been charged with theft, telecommunications fraud, complicity, impersonating a federal officer and receiving stolen property.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says they are seeing and up tick in fraud cases.

“It is an easy fast way to make money. Unfortunately they prey upon the elderly,” Lieutenant Vansant said. “They are more trusting. It is not too often that we get to take someone into custody.”

Xie was arraigned on Thursday at the Oberlin Municipal Court.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Ohio Fusion Center, Homeland Security and the FBI on this investigation.

