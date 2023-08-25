WATCH: Friday Football Frenzy Week 2
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s week two of the high school football season!
Join Mark Schwab and Leah Doherty as they take you around the best high school matchups in our area for week 2 of the Friday Football Frenzy.
Valley Forge (0-1) at North Ridgeville (1-0)
Midview (0-1) at North Olmsted (0-1)
Field (0-1) at Bay (1-0)
Clearview (1-0) at Lakewood (1-0)
South (0-1) at Madison (0-1)
Harvey (0-1) at Perry (1-0)
Aurora (1-0) at Riverside (1-0)
Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, St. Ignatius (0-1) at Mentor (1-0).
Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.
