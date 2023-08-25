WATCH: Friday Football Frenzy Week 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s week two of the high school football season!

Join Mark Schwab and Leah Doherty as they take you around the best high school matchups in our area for week 2 of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Valley Forge (0-1) at North Ridgeville (1-0)

Midview (0-1) at North Olmsted (0-1)

Field (0-1) at Bay (1-0)

Clearview (1-0) at Lakewood (1-0)

South (0-1) at Madison (0-1)

Harvey (0-1) at Perry (1-0)

Aurora (1-0) at Riverside (1-0)

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, St. Ignatius (0-1) at Mentor (1-0).

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.