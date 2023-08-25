2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

How often do tornadoes touch down in Cleveland? (interactive map)

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Before last night’s powerful storms dropped a tornado on Cleveland’s east side, it had been more than 30 years since a twister last touched down within city limits, according to records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Since 1950, NOAA data shows at least seven tornadoes have swept across parts of Cleveland.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down just before midnight Thursday in the city’s Hough neighborhood, causing damage to several homes and businesses.

According to the NWS, the tornado began near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue and traveled less than a mile before coming to an end near East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

The last tornado recorded in the city occurred in July 1992 near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and it was one of three tornadoes that have touched down near the airport since 1970.

On June 8, 1953, six people were killed and 300 injured when an F4 tornado hit Northeast Ohio, according to NOAA.

The 1953 tornado, which was 33 yards wide, touched down by Interstate 80 along the border of Lorain and Cuyahoga Counties and traveled more than 15 miles northeast before ending in Lake Erie near Whiskey Island.

In Cuyahoga County, there have been 17 confirmed tornados since 1950 according to NOAA records.

Prior to last night’s storm, the last time a tornado had touched down in Cuyahoga County was in June 2019 in Oakwood..

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Suspect armed with BB gun robs woman at Akron Dollar General
Suspect armed with BB gun robs woman at Akron Dollar General
TV stolen from Cleveland library, police say
TV stolen from Cleveland library, police say
Uniontown police: 5 family members, including 3 children, dead in murder-suicide
CPD search for shooting suspect
Cleveland man shot while walking out of his home, police search for suspect