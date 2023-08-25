How often do tornadoes touch down in Cleveland? (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Before last night’s powerful storms dropped a tornado on Cleveland’s east side, it had been more than 30 years since a twister last touched down within city limits, according to records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Since 1950, NOAA data shows at least seven tornadoes have swept across parts of Cleveland.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down just before midnight Thursday in the city’s Hough neighborhood, causing damage to several homes and businesses.

According to the NWS, the tornado began near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue and traveled less than a mile before coming to an end near East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

The last tornado recorded in the city occurred in July 1992 near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and it was one of three tornadoes that have touched down near the airport since 1970.

On June 8, 1953, six people were killed and 300 injured when an F4 tornado hit Northeast Ohio, according to NOAA.

The 1953 tornado, which was 33 yards wide, touched down by Interstate 80 along the border of Lorain and Cuyahoga Counties and traveled more than 15 miles northeast before ending in Lake Erie near Whiskey Island.

In case anyone is interested my Grandpa took some film of the aftermath of the 1953 tornado which struck the west side. https://t.co/31snavkbKY — Jeff Christner (@SixbyFire) August 25, 2023

In Cuyahoga County, there have been 17 confirmed tornados since 1950 according to NOAA records.

Prior to last night’s storm, the last time a tornado had touched down in Cuyahoga County was in June 2019 in Oakwood..

