Hudson family says tornado sirens saved their lives

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family in Hudson said the city’s tornado sirens saved their lived during severe storms Thursday night.

According to the Hudson Fire Department, the tornado sirens sounded multiple times due to several significant weather patterns moving through the area.

The department said the Turanchik family asked them to share photos of the damage to their home, which later appeared on the department’s Facebook.

Last night was a very serious weather night for our community and many others around us.

They said they were alerted of the incoming weather by the sirens, and immediately sought shelter in the basement.

The Turanchik’s told officials that they believe this early warning from the sirens saved their family, and Hudson fire said they are grateful the family is safe!

