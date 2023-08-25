2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakewood braces for round 2 of severe storms while cleaning up damage from flood

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - For thousands of people in Northeast Ohio, the last 24 hours have been chaos.

Many are still cleaning up from the damaging flood waters and are now bracing for round two.

A total of 10 people had to be rescued from seven different cars due to flooding on I-90 in Lakewood Wednesday night.

Assistant Lakewood Fire Chief Mick said he’s never seen anything like Wednesday night in his 30 years on the job.

“We had a football field length of 90 westbound that was flooded and half that area on eastbound that was flooded,” said Tanasijevic. “Very unusual right, but the guys did a great job, dispatch did a great job, and police did a great job.”

19 News spotted a couple of businesses in Lakewood that were closed due to flooding.

Mars Bar General Manager Bill Parker says they had some flooding in their basement.

“It caused a lot of flooding in the street,” said Parker. “The sewers were backing up. It was coming up over the sidewalks. We had a little bit of flooding with water coming back up through the drains.”

Tapster owner Jordan Kay managed to get through Wednesday night’s storm without any problem.

He’s hoping both his business and home will get through this one too.

“We don’t have any huge trees around our building here,” Kay said. “Definitely is a concern at my house that has a couple big trees in the back but at the end of the day what are you gonna do to control that so we’re gonna roll with the punches.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

