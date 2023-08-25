2 Strong 4 Bullies
At least 3 tornadoes touched down in Ohio overnight, NWS says

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed at least three tornadoes touched down overnight in Ohio as powerful rainstorms passed through.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

According to the NWS, crews have determined an EF1 tornado struck Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood.

It began near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue and ended near East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

The tornado touched down at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and ended at 12:02 a.m. Friday.

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado struck Cleveland’s East Side
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado struck Cleveland’s East Side(Source: WOIO)

LAKE COUNTY

Mentor in Lake County was also struck by an EF1 tornado, the NWS confirmed.

The tornado was on the ground for about five minutes starting at 12:04 a.m.

The NWS says it began just west of Dartmoor Road near Mentor Avenue and damaged multiple homes, trees and power lines in its path.

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado struck Mentor
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado struck Mentor(Source: WOIO)

OTTAWA COUNTY

The NWS says an EF1 tornado has also been confirmed in Ottawa County near South Nissen and West Deno roads.

It damaged a home, nursery greenhouse, trees and power lines.

EF1 tornadoes are classified as weak, according to the NWS, and include winds with speeds of 86 to 110 mph.

