2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

A look at Northeast Ohio cities reporting damages from Thursday night’s storm

Mentor police are working to clear a downed tree from a main roadway
Mentor police are working to clear a downed tree from a main roadway(Source: Mentor-on-the-Lake police)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - As Thursday night’s storm ripped through Northeast Ohio, emergency response teams shared areas to avoid when leaving the house.

Downed power lines, trees and flooded areas have been reported across the state by local police and fire departments.

GEAUGA COUNTY

In Burton Village, police say multiple trees are down in roadways and on homes.

Middlefield Fire Department advised that multiple roadways are closed due to downed power lines poles and trees. Madison Road is closed between Nauvoo Road and Peters Road and Mayfirld Road and Huntley Road.

ASHLAND COUNTY

Troy Township firefighters say people should expect long delays and road closures as there is extensive damage across Geauga County. Fire officials are also warning anyone leaving their home to use caution.

Hartsgrove Township Fire Department says Hoffman Road is closed to 534 due to flooding in the area.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Trees and wires are down across Moreland Hills, police say.

Fairview park Auxiliary Police say West 220th between Mastick Road and Haber Drive is closed due to a downed tree and powerlines.

Chagrin Falls Police Department says traffic signals are out all over town and is advising drivers to treat nonfunctioning signals like a stop sign. Police also say North Main Street between Kenton Road and Falls Road is closed due to a tree down blocking the whole roadway.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Twinsburg firefighters are reporting wind damage, including trees and power lines, across the city.

Coventry firefighters say they are running calls regarding trees and wires down, and caution drivers to be careful.

LORAIN COUNTY

In Avon, police officers have closed Detroit Road between Case Road and Long Road due to downed trees and power lines.

ERIE COUNTY

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office reports US6 West Lake road between Joppa Road and Poorman Road in Vermillion Township is closed due to multiple trees and powerlines down.

LAKE COUNTY

Willoughby Hills Fire Department is reporting they have responded to calls for trees and wires down.

Mentor-On-The-Lake police advised a tree is down blocking the road at Lake Street and Dahlia Drive. The community room in City hall is open to residents.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Uniontown remembers a fallen officer ten years later with plans that extend far beyond one day
Uniontown police: 5 family members dead in murder-suicide
Lakewood firefighters use inflatable rafts to reach cars submerged in the flood waters on I-90...
Lakewood braces for round 2 of severe storms while cleaning up damage from flood
Thousands still without power in Lorain County as they brace for 2nd round of severe storms
Thousands still without power in Lorain County as they brace for 2nd round of severe storms
Power Outages
268,061 FirstEnergy customers without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio