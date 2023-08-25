A look at Northeast Ohio cities reporting damages from Thursday night’s storm

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - As Thursday night’s storm ripped through Northeast Ohio, emergency response teams shared areas to avoid when leaving the house.

Downed power lines, trees and flooded areas have been reported across the state by local police and fire departments.

GEAUGA COUNTY

In Burton Village, police say multiple trees are down in roadways and on homes.

Middlefield Fire Department advised that multiple roadways are closed due to downed power lines poles and trees. Madison Road is closed between Nauvoo Road and Peters Road and Mayfirld Road and Huntley Road.

ASHLAND COUNTY

Troy Township firefighters say people should expect long delays and road closures as there is extensive damage across Geauga County. Fire officials are also warning anyone leaving their home to use caution.

Hartsgrove Township Fire Department says Hoffman Road is closed to 534 due to flooding in the area.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Trees and wires are down across Moreland Hills, police say.

Fairview park Auxiliary Police say West 220th between Mastick Road and Haber Drive is closed due to a downed tree and powerlines.

Chagrin Falls Police Department says traffic signals are out all over town and is advising drivers to treat nonfunctioning signals like a stop sign. Police also say North Main Street between Kenton Road and Falls Road is closed due to a tree down blocking the whole roadway.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Twinsburg firefighters are reporting wind damage, including trees and power lines, across the city.

Coventry firefighters say they are running calls regarding trees and wires down, and caution drivers to be careful.

LORAIN COUNTY

In Avon, police officers have closed Detroit Road between Case Road and Long Road due to downed trees and power lines.

ERIE COUNTY

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office reports US6 West Lake road between Joppa Road and Poorman Road in Vermillion Township is closed due to multiple trees and powerlines down.

LAKE COUNTY

Willoughby Hills Fire Department is reporting they have responded to calls for trees and wires down.

Mentor-On-The-Lake police advised a tree is down blocking the road at Lake Street and Dahlia Drive. The community room in City hall is open to residents.

