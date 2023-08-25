CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted in connection with a Family Dollar robbery needs to be identified, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help from the community to do so.

The robbery happened at 7301 Detroit Ave., according to police.

Take a close look at this surveillance photo of the wanted man shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee on Aug. 23:

Man wanted in Cleveland Family Dollar robbery, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this robbery, call Det. Mazur at 216-623-2708.

