National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado struck Cleveland’s East Side

By Avery Williams and Noelle Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado touched down Thursday night in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood as powerful storms struck Northeast Ohio.

PHOTOS: Northeast Ohio cities report damage from Thursday night’s storm

According to the NWS, crews have determined an EF1 tornado began near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue and ended near East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

It touched down at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and ended at 12:02 a.m. Friday.

There have been multiple reports of damage, including Calvary Church.

Pastor Kelly Sullivan told 19 News she is heartbroken to see damage to the church building nearly 143 years old.

She said the church’s youth participated in activities exactly where the gaping whole is left following that severe weather.

“It’s our sacred place. It’s our holy ground and it’s absolutely devastating. It’s hard to see our building looking like this,” said Sullivan.

The winds also knocked down utility poles and trees in the area.

EF1 tornadoes are classified as weak, according to the NWS, and include winds with speeds of 86 to 110 mph.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

