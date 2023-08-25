Northeast Ohio schools close after night of rain, flooding and power outages
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Schools across Ohio are canceling Friday after Thursday night brought intense storms with heavy wind and rain.
Here is a list of schools closed in the area:
Lake Catholic in Mentor - closed due to no electricity
Cuyahoga Heights Schools
Academy of Saint Bartholomew in Middleburgh Heights - closed due to no power
Vermillion Local School District - closed due to flooding
E Prep and Village Prep Willard - closed due to electrical issues
Avon Lake Troy Intermediate School
Cornerstone Christian Academy in Willoughby Hills
Kent City Schools in Portage County
More school closings can be found here.
