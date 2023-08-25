Northeast Ohio schools close after night of rain, flooding and power outages

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Schools across Ohio are canceling Friday after Thursday night brought intense storms with heavy wind and rain.

Here is a list of schools closed in the area:

Lake Catholic in Mentor - closed due to no electricity

Cuyahoga Heights Schools

Academy of Saint Bartholomew in Middleburgh Heights - closed due to no power

Vermillion Local School District - closed due to flooding

E Prep and Village Prep Willard - closed due to electrical issues

Avon Lake Troy Intermediate School

Cornerstone Christian Academy in Willoughby Hills

Kent City Schools in Portage County

More school closings can be found here.

