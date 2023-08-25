2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio schools close after night of rain, flooding and power outages

Schools across Ohio are canceling Friday after Thursday night brought intense storms with heavy...
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Schools across Ohio are canceling Friday after Thursday night brought intense storms with heavy wind and rain.

Here is a list of schools closed in the area:

Lake Catholic in Mentor - closed due to no electricity

Cuyahoga Heights Schools

Academy of Saint Bartholomew in Middleburgh Heights - closed due to no power

Vermillion Local School District - closed due to flooding

E Prep and Village Prep Willard - closed due to electrical issues

Avon Lake Troy Intermediate School

Cornerstone Christian Academy in Willoughby Hills

Kent City Schools in Portage County

More school closings can be found here.

