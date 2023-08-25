Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooling trend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through early this morning. Significant damage and power loss from the storms last night. A calmer weather scene ahead. A mostly cloudy sky is in the forecast today. It’ll still be quite humid. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Humid tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds as a weak disturbance tracks through. It’s sunshine for Sunday with just a few clouds around. High temperatures both weekend days in the 70s.

