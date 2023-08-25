2 Strong 4 Bullies
Storms damage Cuyahoga County Justice Center; building remains open

By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Storms ripped through Huntington Park, damaging the Justice Center as well early Friday morning.

People passing through Downtown Cleveland on Lakeside Avenue were caught off guard when walking by Huntington Park.

It was devastated by last night’s storms, leaving a path of debris and downed trees in its wake.

It’s a clean-up project the Department of Public Works says could continue well into next week.

“It’ll probably take some time here over the weekend and into next week with the park behind us to do normal clean up here. so, it varies,” said Matthew Ryme, Facilities, Design, and Maintenance Administrator for Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works.

The park was clearly hit hardest.

It’ll remain closed until county crews deem it safe again.

But the Justice Center and surrounding areas also suffered considerable damage.

A tree limb smashed into a second-story window at the old courthouse, a Cleveland municipal court judge’s office was destroyed, sending window glass everywhere, and another window was blown out in the atrium, creating safety concerns.

It’s weather damage Ryme says he’s never seen at the Justice Center, but luckily, it’s business as usual.

“Normal operations have continued in all of our county buildings,” said Ryme. “We have had some areas where we’ve not been able to access for normal for example the atrium of the Justice Center, we’ve had to reroute people around the area because of safety concerns.”

A busy schedule full of repairs in the coming weeks, but the county is thankful the damage wasn’t worse.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

