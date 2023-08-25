Students released from hospital following fatal school bus crash near Dayton

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - All the students involved in a fatal bus crash early this week are believed to be released from the hospital, according to the school district.

Good Morning! It is not our policy or protocol to release medical information about students. However, we believe that all students have been released from the hospitals. Northwestern Strong! Posted by Northwestern Local Schools on Friday, August 25, 2023

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in the fatal school bus crash that killed a child and injured over 20 people near Dayton on Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hermanio Joseph was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a 4th-degree felony. He was taken to the Clark County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.

The crash occurred on state Route 41 (Troy Road) near Lawrenceville Road at 8:16 a.m..

According to OSHP, the investigation showed that the school bus from the Northwestern Local School District was traveling westbound on state Route 41 when it was struck by a Honda Odyssey minivan that was traveling eastbound and went left of center. The school bus subsequently went off the right side of the roadway and overturned as a result of the crash.

One juvenile passenger of the school bus was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The school bus driver suffered minor injuries but was not transported. 22 juvenile passengers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One juvenile passenger was transported to Children’s Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The Honda Odyssey was operated by Hermanio Joseph, 35, Springfield. Joseph and his passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, Springfield, were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Seat belts in school buses has, for a long time, been a topic of debate for local districts and the bus that crashed near Dayton was not equipped with seat belts.

The Cleveland School District, 19 Investigates learned, has 220 buses equipped with seat belts, but district policy, that they say aligns with state law, does not actually require students wear the seat belts.

The policy language takes into account the potential for students needing to evacuate the buses quickly and seat belts, they believe, could slow some students down in an emergency.

The Akron School District runs about 100 buses a day to 40 Akron Public Schools and 54 others in the region that includes charter school and private schools.

Akron has no plans to install seat belts unless it becomes a state requirement.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration there are only 9 states that have state laws that require seat belts on school buses.

The National Transportation Safety Board however has recommended that all school buses be equipped with seat belts.

