Suspect armed with BB gun robs woman at Akron Dollar General

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a robbery took place Thursday afternoon at a Dollar General on North Main Street, and officers are searching for the suspect.

A 42-year-old woman told officers she was trying to complete a Cash App deposit when a 35 to 40-year-old man confronted her.

She said he pulled a gun and demanded her money, leading to struggle, according to police.

The suspect managed to take her money and run away, police said, but the victim grabbed his weapon, which was actually a BB gun.

The victim received minor injuries in the robbery.

Police said the suspect was about 5-feet-5 and 150 to 160 pounds.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, neon yellow t-shirt, gray pants and black shoes with white trim.

He also had on a greenish-colored/camo-style mask, and he fled the store on a gray bicycle with a basket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You call also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

