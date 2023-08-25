2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Thousands still without power in Lorain County as they brace for 2nd round of severe storms

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy rain that led to flooding in Lorain County is being described as the worst summer storm many have experienced in years.

Thousands of people have been left without power, generators are in short supply, and many say they’re worried about the second round of storms that could hit late Thursday night.

On East Parkside Circle in Lorain, the sound of generators filled the air.

Trish Stephanchick and her husband were on a camping trip, but came home early when neighbors alerted them the storms were wreaking havoc.

“My dogs were freaking out, no power. My neighbor told me the power has been out since 8:00 PM Wednesday night, and the soonest I heard it’s going to come back is 11 p.m. tomorrow,” Stephanchick said.

Now, it’s time for the clean up.

Stephanchick told 19 News, “Food, toilet paper, paper towels, just anything covered in water.”

Stephanchick says her basement is estimated to have about 3 inches of water when they made it home, but likely had about 6 following the storm. But, she considers herself lucky after hearing others in the city of Lorain had three feet of water in their homes.

“Anything that was on my floor, food, clothes, couches, I don’t know if my washer and dryer will work again,” she said. “I think my furnace is okay hopefully. But, pretty much everything is ruined.”

Adding insult to injury, the Lorain homeowner tells me most people here don’t have flood insurance because at least for a decade flooding has not been an issue, at least in this particular housing development.

“And then more rain’s coming tonight. Yep, so we turned our generators off for a little while,” Stefanchick said.

Neighbor Greg Foster says he’ll likely stay up all night to ride out the next round of storms and make sure his basement is okay.

“Girl, I’m telling you I haven’t seen anything like this in I can’t tell you how many years. We’ve been here 10 years and never had an issue,” Foster said.

Now, neighbors here in Lorain looking out for neighbors, hoping they can all pick up the pieces when the skies clear, but for now, they’re likely forced to ride out another wave of storms.

Stephanchick told 19 News, “It’s been a long, long day.”

First Energy tells 19 News that unfortunately due to the extensive tree damage and flooding in Lorain, they are predicting many homes won’t have power restored until late Friday night.

The power company is advising customers to sign up for their text alerts and look at the outage maps to get a better idea of when their particular neighborhood should have the lights back on.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Lakewood firefighters use inflatable rafts to reach cars submerged in the flood waters on I-90...
Lakewood braces for round 2 of severe storms while cleaning up damage from flood
Lorain County families clean-up after flooding
Lorain flash flooding leaves family with several feet of water in their garage
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this evening; excessive heat tomorrow
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this evening; excessive heat tomorrow
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 24, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 24, 2023