Thousands still without power in Lorain County as they brace for 2nd round of severe storms

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy rain that led to flooding in Lorain County is being described as the worst summer storm many have experienced in years.

Thousands of people have been left without power, generators are in short supply, and many say they’re worried about the second round of storms that could hit late Thursday night.

On East Parkside Circle in Lorain, the sound of generators filled the air.

Trish Stephanchick and her husband were on a camping trip, but came home early when neighbors alerted them the storms were wreaking havoc.

“My dogs were freaking out, no power. My neighbor told me the power has been out since 8:00 PM Wednesday night, and the soonest I heard it’s going to come back is 11 p.m. tomorrow,” Stephanchick said.

Now, it’s time for the clean up.

Stephanchick told 19 News, “Food, toilet paper, paper towels, just anything covered in water.”

Stephanchick says her basement is estimated to have about 3 inches of water when they made it home, but likely had about 6 following the storm. But, she considers herself lucky after hearing others in the city of Lorain had three feet of water in their homes.

“Anything that was on my floor, food, clothes, couches, I don’t know if my washer and dryer will work again,” she said. “I think my furnace is okay hopefully. But, pretty much everything is ruined.”

Adding insult to injury, the Lorain homeowner tells me most people here don’t have flood insurance because at least for a decade flooding has not been an issue, at least in this particular housing development.

“And then more rain’s coming tonight. Yep, so we turned our generators off for a little while,” Stefanchick said.

Neighbor Greg Foster says he’ll likely stay up all night to ride out the next round of storms and make sure his basement is okay.

“Girl, I’m telling you I haven’t seen anything like this in I can’t tell you how many years. We’ve been here 10 years and never had an issue,” Foster said.

Now, neighbors here in Lorain looking out for neighbors, hoping they can all pick up the pieces when the skies clear, but for now, they’re likely forced to ride out another wave of storms.

Stephanchick told 19 News, “It’s been a long, long day.”

First Energy tells 19 News that unfortunately due to the extensive tree damage and flooding in Lorain, they are predicting many homes won’t have power restored until late Friday night.

The power company is advising customers to sign up for their text alerts and look at the outage maps to get a better idea of when their particular neighborhood should have the lights back on.

