TV stolen from Cleveland library, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A TV was stolen from a library in Cleveland, according to police.

According to Cleveland police, on Aug. 18 an unknown man broke a glass door at the library located at 8216 Lorain Avenue.

Police said the suspect took a 50″ television.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

