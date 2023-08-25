2 Strong 4 Bullies
TV stolen from Cleveland library, police say
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A TV was stolen from a library in Cleveland, according to police.

According to Cleveland police, on Aug. 18 an unknown man broke a glass door at the library located at 8216 Lorain Avenue.

Police said the suspect took a 50″ television.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

