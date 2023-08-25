Uniontown police: 5 family members dead in murder-suicide

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Uniontown police say officers found five people dead Thursday evening in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police say a wellbeing check was requested for a residence in the 13000 block of Carnation Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found five dead family members, and say this is a quadruple homicide investigation.

Police say they believe a domestic dispute turned deadly, and no one else was involved.

The victims identities have not been released at this time.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Stark County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

