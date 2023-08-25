2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Uniontown police: 5 family members dead in murder-suicide

Uniontown remembers a fallen officer ten years later with plans that extend far beyond one day
Uniontown remembers a fallen officer ten years later with plans that extend far beyond one day(Vic Gideon)
By Megan McSweeney and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Uniontown police say officers found five people dead Thursday evening in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police say a wellbeing check was requested for a residence in the 13000 block of Carnation Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found five dead family members, and say this is a quadruple homicide investigation.

Police say they believe a domestic dispute turned deadly, and no one else was involved.

The victims identities have not been released at this time.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Stark County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Lakewood firefighters use inflatable rafts to reach cars submerged in the flood waters on I-90...
Lakewood braces for round 2 of severe storms while cleaning up damage from flood
Thousands still without power in Lorain County as they brace for 2nd round of severe storms
Thousands still without power in Lorain County as they brace for 2nd round of severe storms
Power Outages
269,400 FirstEnergy customers without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio
Lake County Sheriff's Office file photo
Woman threatens to shoot Lake County deputies, throws objects at them, sheriff says