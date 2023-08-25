WATCH: Friday Football Frenzy Week 1
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 1 of Friday Football Frenzy, hosts Leah Doherty and Mark Schwab take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:
Strongsville @ Avon Lake
Brunswick @ Avon
Solon @ Olmsted Falls
Cleveland Hts @ Berea-Midpark
Geneva @ University
Chardon @ West Geauga
Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Padua @ Holy Name.
Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.