WATCH: Friday Football Frenzy Week 1

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 1 of Friday Football Frenzy, hosts Leah Doherty and Mark Schwab take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Strongsville @ Avon Lake

Brunswick @ Avon

Solon @ Olmsted Falls

Cleveland Hts @ Berea-Midpark

Geneva @ University

Chardon @ West Geauga

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Padua @ Holy Name.

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.

