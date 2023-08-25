Woman threatens to shoot Lake County deputies, throws objects at them, sheriff says

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Perry Township woman was arrested after first threatening her neighbor while claiming to have a gun before threatening to shoot deputies and throwing objects at them from inside her home, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office was sent to the 3900 block of River Road in Perry Township for the threat report at 8:54 a.m. on Aug. 22, according to Sgt. John J. Kelley.

The investigation on scene soon revealed that a nearby resident threatened a neighbor with physical harm and claimed to have a handgun, Kelly stated.

Deputies were able to make contact with the woman, but she refused to leave the residence to discuss the allegations, according to Kelley.

Kelly said the woman then threatened to shoot deputies who were on scene of the original complaint.

The woman also claimed to have a rifle with her inside the residence, said Kelley.

Kelley stated members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office road patrol, detective bureau, and drone team went to the scene and established a perimeter.

While deputies tried to talk to the woman, she started throwing objects from inside the house toward deputies, according to Kelley.

A Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy who is trained in crisis negotiation was able to calm the woman down and leave the residence peacefully, said Kelley.

The woman was placed into custody without further issue, Kelley stated.

Deputies did not find any weapons within the residence, Kelley confirmed, and no one was physically injured in this incident.

Kelley said River Road was shut down for approximately one hour for safety purposes.

Authorities from the North Perry Village Police Department and Lake Metroparks Ranger Department assisted with traffic control, said Kelley.

The Perry Joint Fire District sent an ambulance to the scene as a precaution, according to Kelley.

Criminal charges were filed with the Painesville Municipal Court, Kelley stated.

