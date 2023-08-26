3 people shot in Akron’s Northwest Akron neighborhood

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were shot in Akron late Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to the 1700 block of Cromwell Drive for the shooting around 11:00 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene they found two females, ages 18 and 43, and a man of an unknown age shot.

They were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, but preliminary information suggests an altercation resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

A juvenile female was detained, and detectives are working to determine her involvement in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call police.

