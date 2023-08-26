4-year-old Akron boy shoots himself with unsecured gun, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 4-year-old Akron boy is hospitalized after shooting himself with an unsecured gun.

APD Lt. Michael Miller says the shooting happened at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Edmeyer Court.

Miller says police found the boy with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the home.

APD confirmed the child was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he is in serious condition.

Miller said preliminary information gathered at the scene determined that the boy accessed an unsecured handgun and accidentally shot himself.

APD says they are still determining what happened and how the boy gained access to the gun.

APD says they also have not made any arrests in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

