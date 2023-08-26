Cleveland Guardians to name bleachers after legendary fan John Adams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians will be naming their bleachers after John Adams, the team’s legendary fan who passed away earlier this year.

Adams passed away Jan. 30.

The Guardians, who posted the announcement on Twitter on Aug. 24, also said they will be sending Adams’ drum to Cooperstown, New York, the location of Pro Baseball Hall of Fame.

