Cleveland Guardians to name bleachers after legendary fan John Adams

The Cleveland Guardians will be naming their bleachers after John Adams, the team’s legendary...
The Cleveland Guardians will be naming their bleachers after John Adams, the team’s legendary fan who passed away earlier this year.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians will be naming their bleachers after John Adams, the team’s legendary fan who passed away earlier this year.

Adams passed away Jan. 30.

The Guardians, who posted the announcement on Twitter on Aug. 24, also said they will be sending Adams’ drum to Cooperstown, New York, the location of Pro Baseball Hall of Fame.

Editor’s note: The video below contains video from prior coverage.

