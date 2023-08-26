Five Star Sensation aims to raise $1M for cancer research and treatment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five Star Sensation will raise the culinary bar while raising money for cancer research and treatment, the first under-the-tent celebration since before the pandemic in 2019.

It’s a “Who’s Who” of great chefs, Cleveland’s premier food event, with almost 40 chefs and 25 vintners from around the country coming together to fight cancer.

Five Star has raised $22 million since 1987, money to fund cancer research and create data for new grants and drugs. UH expects to raise another $1 million Saturday night at Tri-C Eastern Campus with Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia on East 4th Street serving as the event’s sponsoring chef.

“It’s really funds for discovery and discovery we translate to the patient,” said Dr. Ted Teknos, UH Seidman President and Scientific Director. “It allows at least four of our scientists to work for five years on a project that may lead to a discovery.”

Thirteen hundred people will attend the event to battle the number one killer in the United States (along with heart disease), an enemy that affects one-in-two men and one-in-three women.

“This (cancer) is going to affect all of us and by coming together, raising funds to really battle this enemy that we have amongst us, is uniting us,” said Dr. Teknos. “Yes, they’re having fun; yes, they’re eating amazing food from all different restaurants around the country but they know they’re there to fight a common enemy.”

The money will also go to Immunotherapy and Phase One Clinical Trials, two weapons against the enemy, as well as efforts to close the disparity in treatment among the less fortunate in the area.

“It’s definitely a feel-good event,” said Dr. Teknos.

Each dollar raised results in an additional three dollars in outside research funding from foundations and the government.

You can make UH a donation today to Seidman Cancer Center even if you can’t attend the event, There’s also a silent auction which is open now through 10 p.m. Saturday.

