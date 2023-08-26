2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Five Star Sensation aims to raise $1M for cancer research and treatment

University Hospitals holds first biennial food fundraiser since the pandemic
By Vic Gideon
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five Star Sensation will raise the culinary bar while raising money for cancer research and treatment, the first under-the-tent celebration since before the pandemic in 2019.

It’s a “Who’s Who” of great chefs, Cleveland’s premier food event, with almost 40 chefs and 25 vintners from around the country coming together to fight cancer.

Five Star has raised $22 million since 1987, money to fund cancer research and create data for new grants and drugs. UH expects to raise another $1 million Saturday night at Tri-C Eastern Campus with Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia on East 4th Street serving as the event’s sponsoring chef.

“It’s really funds for discovery and discovery we translate to the patient,” said Dr. Ted Teknos, UH Seidman President and Scientific Director. “It allows at least four of our scientists to work for five years on a project that may lead to a discovery.”

Thirteen hundred people will attend the event to battle the number one killer in the United States (along with heart disease), an enemy that affects one-in-two men and one-in-three women.

“This (cancer) is going to affect all of us and by coming together, raising funds to really battle this enemy that we have amongst us, is uniting us,” said Dr. Teknos. “Yes, they’re having fun; yes, they’re eating amazing food from all different restaurants around the country but they know they’re there to fight a common enemy.”

The money will also go to Immunotherapy and Phase One Clinical Trials, two weapons against the enemy, as well as efforts to close the disparity in treatment among the less fortunate in the area.

“It’s definitely a feel-good event,” said Dr. Teknos.

Each dollar raised results in an additional three dollars in outside research funding from foundations and the government.

You can make UH a donation today to Seidman Cancer Center even if you can’t attend the event, There’s also a silent auction which is open now through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Power Outages
75,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio
Five Star Sensation aims to raise $1M for cancer research and treatment
Five Star Sensation aims to raise $1M for cancer research and treatment
Mentor tornado
Mentor community devastated by tornado, still without power picking up the pieces
Video of ‘Kia Boys’
Cleveland Kia Boys will steal your car and post about it on social media