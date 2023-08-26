Kent State May 4 memorial damaged in storms

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The May 4 Memorial at Kent State University was damaged from falling tree limbs that were snapped off during the storms that swept through the area early Friday morning, according to the university’s website.

The school is currently assessing the damage to the granite memorial,

The memorial was dedicated on May 4, 1990, as part of the 20th commemoration of the day four students were killed and nine wounded by Ohio National Guardsman who opened fire during an anti-war demonstration.

