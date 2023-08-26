2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kent State May 4 memorial damaged in storms

Kent State memorial damaged in Friday morning storms
Kent State memorial damaged in Friday morning storms
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The May 4 Memorial at Kent State University was damaged from falling tree limbs that were snapped off during the storms that swept through the area early Friday morning, according to the university’s website.

Kent State shooting memorial damaged
Kent State shooting memorial damaged

The school is currently assessing the damage to the granite memorial,

Kent State shooting memorial damaged
Kent State shooting memorial damaged

The memorial was dedicated on May 4, 1990, as part of the 20th commemoration of the day four students were killed and nine wounded by Ohio National Guardsman who opened fire during an anti-war demonstration.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

