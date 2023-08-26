Mentor community devastated by tornado, still without power picking up the pieces

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - In the aftermath of an EF1 tornado touchdown overnight, the clean-up has begun in the city of Mentor.

But, there are still thousands without power in the city and neighboring communities. First Energy says it’s likely their power won’t be restored due to extensive damage, until Wednesday, August 30, five days from now.

Several homes were destroyed by the impact of the twister, which also uprooted massive trees, many 100 years old or older, as well as ripped down power lines.

As the community waits for the lights to come back on, neighbors are working hand in hand to clean up the damage and try to get life back to normal.

Caitlin Kotek of Mentor still can’t believe what’s happened, “Honestly, it sounded like a complete freight train that went right next to my window.”

Several homes on Stockbridge Road and Middlesex Road were destroyed when the powerful twister unleashed its fury, toppling massive trees like toys onto one home after another, “I mean walking through it this morning you literally felt like you were on Ground Zero,” Kotek said.

19 News caught up with Vinny Mayo of Skyridge Roofing and Masonry as he was working to clear trees from one home to make way for a crane that will do the heavy lifting, “Since 2 a.m. we have received nonstop calls. We’ve been flooded with calls from Broadview to Painesville. We can’t even get to everything that we have at the moment.”

Mayo says while it’s hard to look past the destruction, one family whose home was destroyed does have a reason to count their blessings, “They were very blessed under the circumstances. A 12-year-old boy was in the room with direct contact from the main tree in the back. It exploded his window and blew the plaster off his wall, but fortunately, he came out unscathed, not a scratch on him.”

Another blessing on the heels of the storm, homeowner Matthew Radovanic says its neighbors who escaped the damage reached out to help those working to pick up the pieces, “One of our neighbors came over here and jumped right to it. Clearing branches and sweeping up debris. We’ve got to praise the people that you live next to.”

