Mentor residents in the dark after tornado; power restoration may take 5 days

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Mentor.

NWS says the tornado started near Mentor Avenue west of Dartmoor Road and ended south of Kruger Park.

“We’ve been here 38 years, and never seen anything like it,” said Maryann and David DeMichael.

Several homes have been destroyed, and power companies are working to restore power.

Customers were told it could take up to five days for power to be restored in Mentor.

“If you look back there’s literally trees that are shared off at the tops. But it kind of makes a line towards the mall,” said Mark Lisachenko.

The city has opened up Mentor Senior Center as a shelter for people who need food or to charge phones.

The American Red Cross is also there helping out.

