Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler, dryer weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a foggy start and with just the risk of a little rain today, we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Clearing skies tonight will allow lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday’s mainly sunny skies will couple with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clear skies Sunday night will include lows in the upper 50s.

Monday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s

Wednesday’s skies may offer up some showers and will include highs only around 70.

