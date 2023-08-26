Ohio Task Force 1 to return home from Hawaii

Lahaina, HI (WOIO) - The three Ohio Task Force 1 K-9 teams sent to assist in Hawaii following the wildfires in Maui were demobilized on Saturday.

An OH-TF1 spokesperson says the three teams will be taking an overnight, cross-country flight home and will be back at the team’s headquarters at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

OH-TF1, one of the 28 teams nationwide that offers relief in large-scale disasters, deployed the teams on Aug. 15 and arrived in Maui on Aug. 16.

Once there, the teams were used in detecting and alerting for deceased persons.

OH-TF1 joined Task Forces from Washington and Nevada, in addition to crews deployed by FEMA in the efforts.

