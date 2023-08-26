2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio Task Force 1 to return home from Hawaii

Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials urge tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders on the island where a wildfire demolished a historic town and killed dozens. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lahaina, HI (WOIO) - The three Ohio Task Force 1 K-9 teams sent to assist in Hawaii following the wildfires in Maui were demobilized on Saturday.

An OH-TF1 spokesperson says the three teams will be taking an overnight, cross-country flight home and will be back at the team’s headquarters at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

OH-TF1, one of the 28 teams nationwide that offers relief in large-scale disasters, deployed the teams on Aug. 15 and arrived in Maui on Aug. 16.

Once there, the teams were used in detecting and alerting for deceased persons.

OH-TF1 joined Task Forces from Washington and Nevada, in addition to crews deployed by FEMA in the efforts.

Editor’s note: The below video is from previous coverage.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Portage County police K-9 finds driver with 1 lb of marijuana
Portage County police K-9 finds driver with more than 1 lb of marijuana
Cancer research and treatment will be on the table with Cleveland preeminent food event this...
Five Star Sensation aims to raise $1.5M for cancer research and treatment
Power Outages
75,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio
Five Star Sensation aims to raise $1M for cancer research and treatment
Five Star Sensation aims to raise $1M for cancer research and treatment