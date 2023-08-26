Portage County police K-9 finds driver with more than 1 lb of marijuana

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County police K-9 discovered a driver with over a pound of marijuana earlier this month.

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski says the Aug. 16 traffic stop occurred on Frost Road for turn signal violations and marked lane violations.

Zuchowski says K-9 Saint and his handler searched the car after indicating criminal activity and odors of marijuana.

PCSO says officers found the drugs after searching the vehicle.

Zuchowski said they arrested the 42-year-old driver, from Hudson, who police say has an extensive criminal history.

The driver faces fourth-degree drug trafficking and fifth-degree drug possession charges.

