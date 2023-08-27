2 dead, 2 hospitalized following head-on crash on SR-176 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people died and one is in the hospital following Saturday night’s crash on SR-176.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Saturday, according to previous reports.

Video of the crash released by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the driving into oncoming traffic and hitting a car head-on after it was originally being chased by police.

The police department involved in the preceding chase, as well as the circumstances of that chase, have not been confirmed.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two victims as Chardon 21-year-old Jibril Allen and Burton 23-year-old Darnell Prince.

Law enforcement sources say a third man, who was also in the wrong-way vehicle, and the driver of the second vehicle, an unknown woman, were both hospitalized with various injuries.

Their current conditions remain unknown.

Law enforcement sources also confirm a dog in the woman’s vehicle also died as a result of the crash.

