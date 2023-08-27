2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Police: 17-year-old girl charged in shooting that injured 3

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police on Sunday confirmed they have charged a 17-year-old girl in connection to a shooting that injured three people.

Police said officers responded to the 1700 block of Cromwell Drive for the shooting at around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived on the scene they found two females, ages 18 and 43, and a 19-year-old man shot.

They were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Michael Miller says detectives charged the 17-year-old after investigations revealed she pulled out a gun and started shooting after a verbal altercation.

Police confirmed the 19-year-old also fired shots in return.

The 17-year-old faces charges of felonious assault.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

