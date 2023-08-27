Browns trade for New England RB Pierre Strong

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Sunday made a trade to acquire New England Patriots RB Pierre Strong, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says the Browns gave up OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. in return for the 24-year-old.

Trade: The #Patriots have traded RB Pierre Strong Jr to the #Browns in exchange for OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr., sources say.

Strong, the second-year RB from South Dakota St., had 10 rushes in 15 games for a total of 100 yards and 1 touchdown, while accumulating 42 yards on 7 receptions.

