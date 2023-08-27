2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns trade for New England RB Pierre Strong

FILE - New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. Looking to bolster their backfield depth, the Cleveland Browns acquired running back Strong Jr. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in a trade with the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Sunday made a trade to acquire New England Patriots RB Pierre Strong, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says the Browns gave up OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. in return for the 24-year-old.

Strong, the second-year RB from South Dakota St., had 10 rushes in 15 games for a total of 100 yards and 1 touchdown, while accumulating 42 yards on 7 receptions.

