Browns WR Jakeem Grant out for the year after rupturing patellar tendon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant will miss the entirety of the 2023 season after rupturing his patellar tendon, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The MRI has confirmed Jakeem Grant is out for the year with a ruptured patellar tendon, sources say. Crushing. https://t.co/WTs4i1R7Up — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023

Grant suffered the season-ending injury on the opening kickoff in Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was his first play back from injury after tearing his Achilles tendon during the 2022 pre-season.

