Browns WR Jakeem Grant out for the year after rupturing patellar tendon

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. runs during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. runs during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant will miss the entirety of the 2023 season after rupturing his patellar tendon, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Grant suffered the season-ending injury on the opening kickoff in Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was his first play back from injury after tearing his Achilles tendon during the 2022 pre-season.

