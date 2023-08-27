Browns WR Jakeem Grant out for the year after rupturing patellar tendon
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant will miss the entirety of the 2023 season after rupturing his patellar tendon, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Grant suffered the season-ending injury on the opening kickoff in Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
It was his first play back from injury after tearing his Achilles tendon during the 2022 pre-season.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.