Cleveland Browns cut former 3rd-round WR Anthony Schwartz
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns WR Anthony Schwartz on Sunday was one of the first of nine players waived by the team.
Schwartz, a former third-round selection by the Browns, accumulated a career 186 receiving yards with the team.
The following other players were released by the Browns:
- CB Caleb Biggers
- LB Cam Bright
- TE Miller Forristall
- TE Thomas Greaney
- CB Gavin Heslop
- T Derrick Kelly II
- S Nate Meadors
- WR Jalen Wayne
The Browns also terminated the contracts of G Colby Gossett and RB Jordan Wilkins.
The Browns, along with the other 31 NFL teams, have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to reduce their roster to 53 players.
