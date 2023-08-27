Cleveland Browns cut former 3rd-round WR Anthony Schwartz

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns WR Anthony Schwartz on Sunday was one of the first of nine players waived by the team.

Schwartz, a former third-round selection by the Browns, accumulated a career 186 receiving yards with the team.

The following other players were released by the Browns:

CB Caleb Biggers

LB Cam Bright

TE Miller Forristall

TE Thomas Greaney

CB Gavin Heslop

T Derrick Kelly II

S Nate Meadors

WR Jalen Wayne

The Browns also terminated the contracts of G Colby Gossett and RB Jordan Wilkins.

The Browns, along with the other 31 NFL teams, have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to reduce their roster to 53 players.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.