Cleveland Browns cut former 3rd-round WR Anthony Schwartz

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) runs with the ball near Philadelphia...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) runs with the ball near Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith (3) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns WR Anthony Schwartz on Sunday was one of the first of nine players waived by the team.

Schwartz, a former third-round selection by the Browns, accumulated a career 186 receiving yards with the team.

The following other players were released by the Browns:

  • CB Caleb Biggers
  • LB Cam Bright
  • TE Miller Forristall
  • TE Thomas Greaney
  • CB Gavin Heslop
  • T Derrick Kelly II
  • S Nate Meadors
  • WR Jalen Wayne

The Browns also terminated the contracts of G Colby Gossett and RB Jordan Wilkins.

The Browns, along with the other 31 NFL teams, have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to reduce their roster to 53 players.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

