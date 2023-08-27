2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland residents still recovering after EF-1 tornado tears through the city

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -An EF-1 Tornado touched down in Cleveland for the first time in 31 years, leaving massive destruction.

The National Weather Service confirms it’s the first one in city limits since 1992.

Many Cleveland residents stunned and left without electricity after the storms knocked out the power.

First Energy saying it could be as late as Wednesday, August 30 before power is restored.

19 New cameras rolling through the neighborhoods and getting a closer look as several cleaned up this weekend, hopeful to see brighter days ahead.

Cleveland residents still recovering after EF-1 tornado tears through the city
3 people shot in Akron’s Northwest Akron neighborhood
4-year-old Akron boy shoots himself with unsecured gun, police say
Northbound lanes of SR-176 closed due to multi-vehicle crash